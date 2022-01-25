Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16-year-old Karnal boy honoured with PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for developing website
The Class-12 student, Aakarsh Kaushal of Karnal, won the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for developing a website to help residents and officials to keep a tab on the surge and fall in the cases
Aakarsh Kaushal of Karnal is among the 29 children from across the country, who have been awarded the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 16-year-old Karnal resident was on Monday awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for developing the website karnalcovid.in.

The Class-12 student, Aakarsh Kaushal, has developed a website to help residents and officials to keep a tab on the surge and fall in the cases.

Kaushal is among the 29 children from across the country, who have been awarded a medal, a certificate and cash award of 1 lakh.The awards are given in six fields — innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

These awards were conferred during a virtual ceremony on Monday and the Prime Minister also virtually interacted with winners of PMRBP.

Kaushal wants to study computer science to help the society. “ During the second wave, I noticed that people were facing problems with getting their RT-PCR test reports and I created the portal to facilitate them, and later created another portal for the availability of the beds in the hospitals of the district,” he added.

