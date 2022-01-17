17 held for drug peddling in Kurukshetra in first two weeks of January: Cops

Seventeen people were arrested for drug peddling and 14 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the first fortnight of the year in Kurukshetra, police officials said on Sunday.

Under a special drive, the cops seized 628g opium, 30g heroin, 34.5kg ‘chura post’, 146g smack, 3kg ganja (cannabis) and 104kg sulfa.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Anshu Singla said 29 people were arrested under the Excise Act and 1,256 bottles of liquor and 60 litres of lahan liquor were seized from the accused. “The process to attach the accused’s properties has also been initiated,” she said.

Two held with 1kg opium in Panipat

Two people were arrested with 1.3kg opium in Panipat on Sunday.

The accused are Yadvendra Singh and Hardev Singh of Punjab. Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused were transporting the opium in a truck near Siwah Bypass of Panipat.

The accused said they were bringing the contraband from Assam. The SP said the accused had been arrested under the NDPS Act and they were sent to nine days police remand for further interrogation.