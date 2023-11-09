17-year-old girl ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

A 17-year-old girl hanged herself to death at her house in Chajju Majra on Tuesday. The deceased, a Class 11 student, left a suicide note saying that no one should be blamed for her decision and she loved her family.

The girl was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her dead. Mohali police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

Police said while her parents had gone to work, she returned from her school and served her younger siblings food after which she locked herself in her room. When her parents returned home, they knocked on the door of her room. When she didn’t open, they broke it and found her hanging.

The girl was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

