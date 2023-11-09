close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 17-year-old girl ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

17-year-old girl ends life in Mohali’s Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 09, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Mohali police said while her parents had gone to work, she returned from her school and served her younger siblings food after which she locked herself in her room

A 17-year-old girl hanged herself to death at her house in Chajju Majra on Tuesday. The deceased, a Class 11 student, left a suicide note saying that no one should be blamed for her decision and she loved her family.

The girl was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her dead. Mohali police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case. (Getty image)
The girl was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her dead. Mohali police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case. (Getty image)

Police said while her parents had gone to work, she returned from her school and served her younger siblings food after which she locked herself in her room. When her parents returned home, they knocked on the door of her room. When she didn’t open, they broke it and found her hanging.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The girl was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out