Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

17-year-old’s murder in Zirakpur’s Baltana: Main accused, accomplice held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 07, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Identified as Pushkar Kumar, he is a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh; with this, police have nabbed three of the eight accused, most of them juveniles, while five remain at large

Three days after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by multiple youths in Baltana on Monday, police arrested the main accused, along with another accomplice, on Thursday.

The accused are facing murder charges for their part in the Monday stabbing that claimed the life of Krish, a resident of Panchkula and a Class-11 student at a government school in the city. (Stock photo)
The accused are facing murder charges for their part in the Monday stabbing that claimed the life of Krish, a resident of Panchkula and a Class-11 student at a government school in the city. (Stock photo)

Identified as Pushkar Kumar, the main accused is a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, while the other nabbed accused in a juvenile. With this, police have nabbed all four accused in the case.

All are facing murder charges for their part in the Monday stabbing that claimed the life of Krish, a resident of Panchkula and a Class-11 student at a government school in the city.

According to Krish’s friend Piyush, 16, the complainant in the case, the tiff with the accused youths first started last week.

Piyush, also a Class-11 student, narrated that he, along with his friend Manish and his brother Ayush, was sitting in CID park in Panchkula, where they had an argument with one of the accused.

Again on Monday, when he, along with Krish and Ayush, were at the Baltana market, the youths teased them over their clothes, leading to an altercation.

Amid the spat, Pushkar allegedly stabbed Krish multiple times with a knife. When he tried to intervene, they turned on him, leaving both of them injured. Before fleeing, the accused threatened them with dire consequences.

Both victims were rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital, where doctors referred Krish to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On Piyush’s complaint, all accused were booked under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 191 (3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of BNS at the Zirakpur police station.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On