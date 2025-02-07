17-year-old’s murder in Zirakpur’s Baltana: Main accused, accomplice held

Three days after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by multiple youths in Baltana on Monday, police arrested the main accused, along with another accomplice, on Thursday. The accused are facing murder charges for their part in the Monday stabbing that claimed the life of Krish, a resident of Panchkula and a Class-11 student at a government school in the city. (Stock photo)

Identified as Pushkar Kumar, the main accused is a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, while the other nabbed accused in a juvenile. With this, police have nabbed all four accused in the case.

All are facing murder charges for their part in the Monday stabbing that claimed the life of Krish, a resident of Panchkula and a Class-11 student at a government school in the city.

According to Krish’s friend Piyush, 16, the complainant in the case, the tiff with the accused youths first started last week.

Piyush, also a Class-11 student, narrated that he, along with his friend Manish and his brother Ayush, was sitting in CID park in Panchkula, where they had an argument with one of the accused.

Again on Monday, when he, along with Krish and Ayush, were at the Baltana market, the youths teased them over their clothes, leading to an altercation.

Amid the spat, Pushkar allegedly stabbed Krish multiple times with a knife. When he tried to intervene, they turned on him, leaving both of them injured. Before fleeing, the accused threatened them with dire consequences.

Both victims were rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital, where doctors referred Krish to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On Piyush’s complaint, all accused were booked under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 191 (3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of BNS at the Zirakpur police station.