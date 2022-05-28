Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17-yr-old addict murders friend, tries to burn body in 'tandoor' in Nabha
17-yr-old addict murders friend, tries to burn body in ‘tandoor’ in Nabha

After finding that it was not possible to burn the body in the tandoor, he chopped it and tried to dispose it in a drain and also buried a part of it in a plot owned by his uncle, the police said
A 17-year-old drug addict allegedly killed his friend and tried to burn his body in a ‘tandoor’ (clay oven) in Nabha town of Patiala district, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested
Published on May 28, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala

A 17-year-old drug addict allegedly killed his friend and tried to burn his body in a ‘tandoor’ (clay oven) in Nabha town of Patiala district, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

After finding that it was not possible to burn the body in the tandoor, he chopped it and tried to dispose it in a drain and also buried a part of it in a plot owned by his uncle, the police said.

The chopped body parts of Kanda Ram of Kartarpur area in Nabha town have been recovered. “We have recovered the body parts from a drain and a plot, which is owned by the accused’s uncle,” said DSP Rajesh Chibber. He said the accused has confessed to the crime.

The incident took place on Wednesday and when the victim didn’t came back home, his mother reported the matter to the police on Thursday. She said the accused took her son on his motorcycle.

The DSP said the accused and victim were friends. Both were addicted to drugs and remained at a de-addiction centre for treatment. Two days ago, they entered into an argument over some issue at accused’s house. In a fit of rage, Daljit killed Kanda Ram and after committing the crime, he tried to burn the body in the tandoor kept on the roof of his house, the DSP said.

“As the body did not burn, he took it out and chopped it into two pieces. He buried one piece in the uncle’s plot and disposed of another into a drain,” the DSP said.

Police grilled the accused on suspicion and he confessed to crime. The police have recovered the body parts, tandoor, bucket and other material used to cut body. The recovered body parts have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Gursewak Singh, the owner of plot, is on run, and police are probing his role in the murder, the DSP said.

