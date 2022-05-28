17-yr-old addict murders friend, tries to burn body in ‘tandoor’ in Nabha
Patiala
A 17-year-old drug addict allegedly killed his friend and tried to burn his body in a ‘tandoor’ (clay oven) in Nabha town of Patiala district, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested.
After finding that it was not possible to burn the body in the tandoor, he chopped it and tried to dispose it in a drain and also buried a part of it in a plot owned by his uncle, the police said.
The chopped body parts of Kanda Ram of Kartarpur area in Nabha town have been recovered. “We have recovered the body parts from a drain and a plot, which is owned by the accused’s uncle,” said DSP Rajesh Chibber. He said the accused has confessed to the crime.
The incident took place on Wednesday and when the victim didn’t came back home, his mother reported the matter to the police on Thursday. She said the accused took her son on his motorcycle.
The DSP said the accused and victim were friends. Both were addicted to drugs and remained at a de-addiction centre for treatment. Two days ago, they entered into an argument over some issue at accused’s house. In a fit of rage, Daljit killed Kanda Ram and after committing the crime, he tried to burn the body in the tandoor kept on the roof of his house, the DSP said.
“As the body did not burn, he took it out and chopped it into two pieces. He buried one piece in the uncle’s plot and disposed of another into a drain,” the DSP said.
Police grilled the accused on suspicion and he confessed to crime. The police have recovered the body parts, tandoor, bucket and other material used to cut body. The recovered body parts have been sent for post-mortem, he said.
Gursewak Singh, the owner of plot, is on run, and police are probing his role in the murder, the DSP said.
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered
The Karchhana police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested eight of its members. The gang is called 'Lambu' after its kingpin Lambu. SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, said that under Operation Patal launched to control crimes and arrest criminals, SHO, Karchhana, Tikaram Verma, arrested four suspects near Baraiwa crossing on Thursday night during a checking drive. Interrogation of the gang members revealed that Rahul Dubey was the kingpin of the gang.
-
PMC to purchase renewable power from Mahapreit
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to purchase renewable power at Rs3.40 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Mahapreit through open access for the next 20 years. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have decided to purchase power through open access from Mahapreit (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited) established under the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation. It is a government organisation that generates and sells renewal energy.”
-
DTE to start admission for technical courses
The admission process was delayed for last two years due to Covid pandemic. As per the circular issued by DTE state director Abhay Wagh, “The admissions for the academic year 2022-23 first and second year diploma courses and first year post HSC (class 12) diploma course will be carried out by the central entrance exam test. Students should keep documents ready for verification at the time of admission.”
-
149 butterfly species spotted across Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation recently disclosed that, 149 species of butterflies were spotted in various gardens of the city. The other species found include: common emigrant, red pierrot, common crow, common cerulean and others. In 2018, the environment cell had begun a special blog as an idea to involve people to help in creating awareness and also help the PMC in preparing the biodiversity list. This was done under the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.
-
Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC
The Akal Takht's directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics