17-yr-old shot dead in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

A 17-year-old boy died and two others sustained injuries after three assailants fired shots at them at Mahendergarh’s Rajawas village on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The deceased was a student of Class 12. (iStock)

The deceased was a student of Class 12. The injured are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

In his complaint to police, the victim’s father said that his son, along with two others, had gone to a grocery shop on Thursday when three people from their village started hurling abuses at his son and the people who were with him. “Three people from our village started abusing my son and the two others. They then fired shots at them. Moreover, the assailants had beaten up a boy of our family two days ago but police had not lodged an FIR against them in that case,” he added.

The victim’s family members have refused to cremate his body until the assailants are arrested. Later in the evening, they agreed to cremate the body after Mahendergarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hardeep Singh assured them that the attackers would be arrested within 48 hours.

A murder and attempt to murder case has been registered against the accused. They have also been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The police have formed four teams to arrest the accused.