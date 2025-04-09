18 Haryana students appear for RIMC interview

Eighteen students from Haryana who qualified the all India written competitive examination for admission to the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun, appeared for the final interview conducted on Tuesday at the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department in Panchkula. Eighteen students from Haryana who qualified the all India written competitive examination for admission to the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun, appeared for the final interview conducted on Tuesday at the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The RIMC interview, also known as the viva-voce, was conducted by the State Selection Board under the chairmanship of Vijayendra Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS-Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department). The interview board also included Lt Col Saurabh Gupta, Major Chirag, and Dr Ajit Singh, joint director, NCC (higher education department), among others.

An official spokesperson said that the candidates seeking admission to RIMC for the term commencing July 2025 were interviewed. The written examination had earlier been conducted on December 1, 2024.

RIMC, established in 1922, is one of the country’s premier institutions providing quality public school education to boys and girls aged between 11 and 18 years. Post-Independence, RIMC evolved into a cradle of leadership for the Indian Armed Forces. It regularly feeds cadets into the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla, the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun and the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai.

Officials said that the recommendations of the Selection Board will now be forwarded to the Commandant, RIMC, for the final decision.