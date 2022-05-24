18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab
Chandigarh
The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made.
According to the orders issued by the state government, G Nageswara Rao has now been posted as ADGP, provisioning, whereas ADGP, public grievances, MF Farooqui, will hold the additional charge of ADGP, railways.
ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.
AIG, crime, Ludhiana, Narendra Bhargav has now been posted as joint commissioner, Ludhiana city, whereas commandant, 27th battalion, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, will hold the additional charge of AIG, AGTF, Jalandhar.
Commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala, Satinder Singh will also hold the charge of AIG, counter intelligence, Jalandhar relieving Gurmeet Singh from this additional charge.
AIG intelligence, Sachin Gupta, will now be AIG, special branch-II, intelligence, whereas Saumya Mishra has been posted as joint commissioner, law and order, Ludhiana.
Navneet Singh Bains has been posted as joint commissioner, police headquarters, Jalandhar, Ankur Gupta as DCP, law and order, Jalandhar, Ashwani Gotyal as staff officer to DGP-cum-AIG HRD, Punjab, Simrat Kaur as DCP (headquarters), Amritsar, and Vatsala Gupta as DCP, headquarters, Jalandhar.
Tushar Gupta has now been posted as ADCP-4, Ludhiana, Abhimanyu Rana as ADCP-3, Amritsar, Ajay Gandhi as ADCP, headquarters, Amritsar, Aditya as ADCP, headquarters, Jalandhar, and Shubham Aggarwal as SP, investigation, Amritsar.
-
Punjab industrialists hails Centre’s decision to waive custom duty on import of some raw materials used by steel industry
Local stockists have started selling steel at reduced rates now. Prices of steel have gone down in the open market and stockers having high level stocks have started desperate sales. However, big production houses are yet to announce the revised prices. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, said it was their long pending demand to reduce exports of raw material used to make steel.
-
Punjab govt transfers 7 IAS, 34 PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 34 PCS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted an IFS officer. Among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, secretary (finance) Gurpeet Kaur Sapra has been given additional charge as commissioner, Jalandhar division, against a vacant post.
-
Punjab AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh, son, wife convicted in assault case; get bail
Patiala A Rupnagar court on Monday held ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Balbir Singh and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh convicted Dr Balbir, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupuinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
-
Hoshiarpur borewell tragedy: Owner of field booked, post-mortem reveals 6-yr-old died due to drowning
Hoshiarpur: Police have registered a case against owner of the field where a six-year-old boy, Rithik Roshan, fell into a borewell and died at Khyala Bulanda village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. A case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash act endangering human life) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) has been registered against the owner of the field, Satvir Singh, police said on Monday.
-
Application seeks FIR against Akhilesh, Owaisi and others
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court, seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.
