18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made.

According to the orders issued by the state government, G Nageswara Rao has now been posted as ADGP, provisioning, whereas ADGP, public grievances, MF Farooqui, will hold the additional charge of ADGP, railways.

ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.

AIG, crime, Ludhiana, Narendra Bhargav has now been posted as joint commissioner, Ludhiana city, whereas commandant, 27th battalion, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, will hold the additional charge of AIG, AGTF, Jalandhar.

Commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala, Satinder Singh will also hold the charge of AIG, counter intelligence, Jalandhar relieving Gurmeet Singh from this additional charge.

AIG intelligence, Sachin Gupta, will now be AIG, special branch-II, intelligence, whereas Saumya Mishra has been posted as joint commissioner, law and order, Ludhiana.

Navneet Singh Bains has been posted as joint commissioner, police headquarters, Jalandhar, Ankur Gupta as DCP, law and order, Jalandhar, Ashwani Gotyal as staff officer to DGP-cum-AIG HRD, Punjab, Simrat Kaur as DCP (headquarters), Amritsar, and Vatsala Gupta as DCP, headquarters, Jalandhar.

Tushar Gupta has now been posted as ADCP-4, Ludhiana, Abhimanyu Rana as ADCP-3, Amritsar, Ajay Gandhi as ADCP, headquarters, Amritsar, Aditya as ADCP, headquarters, Jalandhar, and Shubham Aggarwal as SP, investigation, Amritsar.