1,836 teens turn up for jab in Chandigarh on first day

As many as 1,836 of the 2,000 registered teenagers were administered Covid-19 vaccine as the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group got underway in Chandigarh on Monday.

All 2,000 slots at the 10 vaccination centres were booked in advance on the CoWin portal. The vaccines were administered at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, the civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Dhanas; Government Model High School, RC-II Maloya; Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra; and Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B.

Preference is being given to beneficiaries with appointments and if vacant slots are available, walk-in registrations will also be allowed at these centres.

The beneficiaries were enthusiastic and motivated in getting the jab, saying they believed that the vaccination is the key to fight the Covid outbreak.

Chandigarh resident Milind Kumar, 17, said, “Since children also socialise and go to school, it is necessary for them to get vaccinated to be safe.”

“After getting fully vaccinated, I can socialise easily, while taking precautions. Everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated at the earliest,” said Daksh Kumar, 15, also a resident of Chandigarh.

“The vaccination drive got great response on first day. All children were kept under observation for 30 minutes and none of them got any severe adverse effect post immunisation,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Special camps at six schools from today

Special vaccination camps at six government schools in Chandigarh will start on Tuesday. The camps will be organised at GMSSS, Sector 8-B; GMSSS, Sector 10; GMSSS, Sector 35; DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8-C; Shri Guru Gobind Singh High School, Sector 35; and Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

Lukewarm response in Mohali, Panchkula

In Mohali and Panchkula, where walk-in registrations are also allowed, 354 and 1,039 teenagers, respectively, were inoculated.

The Mohali health department is conducting the vaccination drive at nine health centres in the district and GSSS, Phase 3B1.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur launched the drive at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, where Mehar Kapoor, 17, Reetinderdeep Kaur, 16, and Devvir Singh, 16, were the first teenagers to be vaccinated.

Dr Kaur said teenagers in the 15-18 age group can visit their nearest government health facility for vaccination. They must carry their Aadhaar card.

In Panchkula, vaccination centres have been set up at 15 government facilities, including the dispensaries in Sectors 11, 21 and 26, Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Urban Dispensary, Sector 19; Urban Polyclinic, Pinjore; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka; Community Health Centres in Nanakpur and Raipur Rani; and Primary Health Centres in old Panchkula, Surajpur, Morni, Barwala, Hangola and Kot.