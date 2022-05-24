Two members of inter-state gang held for 18-lakh theft at Gharuan bank

Police have cracked the ₹18-lakh theft at Cooperative Bank’s Gharuan branch with the arrest of two members of an inter-state gang of burglars.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Sharma of Aligarh Jargama village, Uttar Pradesh, and Ajay Kumar of Karsindo village, Jind, Haryana.

With their arrest, police also recovered a motorcycle, a cutter and a grinder machine, which were used in the May 4 crime. The cash stolen has yet to be recovered.

“Following human and technical intelligence inputs, two members of a burglars’ gang that executed the ₹18-lakh theft at Cooperative Bank were arrested from Randhawa Road in Kharar. The five-member gang was active across north India. The other gang members have been identified as Amit, alias Token, Anil and Mechi, all residents of Jind, Haryana. They will be arrested soon,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

Giving further details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar, Bikramjit Singh Brar said through interrogation, the duo revealed that they came in contact with each other at the dhaba of Mohit’s brother in Balongi and formed a gang.

“They used to target places with no security guards. They would conduct recce in the day and execute burglaries in the night. There are around 25 cases of robbery and theft registered against them,” he said.

On May 4 night, five thieves had broken into the strong room of Cooperative Bank in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash. No security guard was deputed outside the bank, located near the Gharuan bus stand, when the theft took place. The thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter and demolished a part of the strong room’s wall to execute the theft. Before fleeing, they also took away the DVR of the bank’s CCTV cameras.

Both accused were produced in court and sent to three-day police remand.