18-year-old boy dies of drug overdose in Tarn Taran village

TARN TARAN: An 18-year-old boy died due to drug overdose in Valmiki Colony of Fatehabad village falling under the Khadoor Sahib sub-division.

The body of Gagandeep Singh was found from the village cremation ground on Friday, said family members. They alleged that despite their repeated complaints, police failed to curb drug trade in their village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gagandeep’s father Ram Lubhaya said his two other sons are also drug addicts. He blames the ruling government and the Tarn Taran police for not taking any action against drug peddlers.

“I had admitted Gagandeep to a drug de-addiction centre in Tarn Taran two times, but to no avail. On Friday morning, he left the house saying his friends were calling him. After some time, a villager told us that Gagandeep had injected drugs and his condition was deteriorating. When I reached the village cremation ground, he was already dead,” said Lubhaya.

Fatehabad police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector Balraj Singh said: “Whenever we receive any complaint regarding drug peddling in the area, our teams conduct raids and take action.”