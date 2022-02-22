18-year-old stabbed by classmate in Haryana, critical

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
An 18-year-old student was stabbed by his classmate at Government Senior Secondary School, Bawal, Rewari; he is in a critical condition
The victim, Himat, a Class 12 humanities student, was attending class, when his classmate Pankaj Kumar and his unidentified aide barged into the classroom, and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapons. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

An 18-year-old student was stabbed by his classmate at Government Senior Secondary School, Bawal, Rewari, on Monday.

The victim, Himat, a Class 12 humanities student, was attending class, when his classmate Pankaj Kumar and his unidentified aide barged into the classroom, and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapons.

“ Himat was rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC), Bawal, where doctors referred him to a hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is said to be critical. Both the students had quarrelled with each other a few days ago, but the exact reason for their rivalry is yet to be ascertained,” a police spokesperson said.

Pankaj and his aide have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) , 506 ( criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

