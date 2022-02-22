Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-year-old stabbed by classmate in Haryana, critical
chandigarh news

18-year-old stabbed by classmate in Haryana, critical

An 18-year-old student was stabbed by his classmate at Government Senior Secondary School, Bawal, Rewari; he is in a critical condition
The victim, Himat, a Class 12 humanities student, was attending class, when his classmate Pankaj Kumar and his unidentified aide barged into the classroom, and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapons. (Representative Image/HT File)
The victim, Himat, a Class 12 humanities student, was attending class, when his classmate Pankaj Kumar and his unidentified aide barged into the classroom, and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapons. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

An 18-year-old student was stabbed by his classmate at Government Senior Secondary School, Bawal, Rewari, on Monday.

The victim, Himat, a Class 12 humanities student, was attending class, when his classmate Pankaj Kumar and his unidentified aide barged into the classroom, and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapons.

“ Himat was rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC), Bawal, where doctors referred him to a hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is said to be critical. Both the students had quarrelled with each other a few days ago, but the exact reason for their rivalry is yet to be ascertained,” a police spokesperson said.

Pankaj and his aide have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) , 506 ( criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out