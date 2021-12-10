192 Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar reports highest infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 192 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, an official health bulletin said. There were no deaths.

Of the total cases, 134 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 58 infections.

Kashmir reported the highest 65 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 33 cases in Jammu and 24 in Baramulla district. As many as 15 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 558 followed by Baramulla and Reasi districts with 259 and 203 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 135 with active positive cases reaching 1,696.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 59,448 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.714 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,32,205 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.17%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,38,390 and the death toll has reached 4,489.

The officials said that 54,803 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,153 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 870 deaths.