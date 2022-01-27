1964 Olympics hockey gold winning team captain Charanjit Singh passes away

Charanjit Singh, the hockey legend under whose captaincy the Indian hockey team won gold medal in 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, passed away at his house in Una on Thursday.

He was 90 and suffering from age-related illnesses. He breathed his last at 5am.

Charanjit Singh was born at Mairi in Amb subdivision of Una in Himachal Pradesh (then part of undivided Punjab) on February 3, 1931.

He was an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

Charanjit Singh was also a part of the team that won the silver medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960 besides the silver in the 1962 Asian Games.

The cremation will take place late on Thursday afternoon.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of the legendary player. “Got the sad news of the passing away of Charanjit Singh, a former hockey player from Una and the captain of the Indian hockey team in the 1964 Olympic Games. A Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, Singh will always inspire the young generation. May the Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family,” Thakur said.

