Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 197 test positive for Covid, one dies in J&K
chandigarh news

197 test positive for Covid, one dies in J&K

The J&K government’s daily health bulletin also said that 32,341 vaccine doses were administered on Friday
Students appear in a Class-11 exam, after schools reopened following ease in Covid-induced restrictions, in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Srinagar/dharamshala

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one death related to Covid and 197 fresh infections on Friday.

For the past four days, J&K had not witness any virus-related death.

As many as 577 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 2,597.

Officials said 70,385 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. Of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 79 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 32,341 vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,44,646, while the recovery rate stood at 98.41%. The total cases in J&K have gone up to 4,51,989 and the death toll has mounted to 4,746.

285 infections surface in HP

Himachal Pradesh logged 285 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,81,718 while the death toll mounted to 4,072 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

RELATED STORIES

Highest 83 cases were reported from Kangra, 41 from Hamirpur, 37 from Mandi, 31 from Chamba, 26 from Shimla, 19 from Sirmaur, 15 from Bilaspur, 11 from Solan, 10 from Una, seven from Kullu, four from Lahaul-Spiti and one from Kinnaur.

Active cases came down to 2,047 and recoveries reached 2,75,578 after 483 people recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP