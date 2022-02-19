197 test positive for Covid, one dies in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one death related to Covid and 197 fresh infections on Friday.

For the past four days, J&K had not witness any virus-related death.

As many as 577 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 2,597.

Officials said 70,385 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. Of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 79 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 32,341 vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,44,646, while the recovery rate stood at 98.41%. The total cases in J&K have gone up to 4,51,989 and the death toll has mounted to 4,746.

285 infections surface in HP

Himachal Pradesh logged 285 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,81,718 while the death toll mounted to 4,072 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 83 cases were reported from Kangra, 41 from Hamirpur, 37 from Mandi, 31 from Chamba, 26 from Shimla, 19 from Sirmaur, 15 from Bilaspur, 11 from Solan, 10 from Una, seven from Kullu, four from Lahaul-Spiti and one from Kinnaur.

Active cases came down to 2,047 and recoveries reached 2,75,578 after 483 people recuperated.