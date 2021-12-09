1971 War: A young officer who supplied arms to forward troops

It has been 50 years since the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and the birth of Bangladesh, but it still remains fresh in the mind of Brigadier Madan Jit Singh Sandhu (retd), who was tasked with providing arms and ammunitions to the troops fighting on the Eastern Front.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant on November 14, 1971, after passing out from the Indian Military Academy, he was about to face the first and probably the most challenging mission of his career in just a few days.

After a nine-day leave spent with his family, the young officer reported to his unit in Shillong on November 23. “The situation in the Eastern Sector was already very hot because of Mukti Bahini (guerrilla resistance movement for East Pakistan’s liberation) and all. The preparations were already underway for a war which would liberate a nation. On December 3, 1971, the war started officially as Pakistan launched air attacks, but we were briefed much in advance,” he recalls.

Young officers right out of the academy were sent to the battlefield, where many were involved in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy.

“However, I was posted in a logistics unit, at a place called Narngi, between Shillong and Guwahati. In this unit, you look after the needs of the forward troops. As per their requirement, you collect those stores and deliver them by the fastest means – may be by road or train.”

The officer’s unit was under area headquarter called 101 Comzone (Communication Zone) and their general officer commanding (GOC) was General Nagra.

“So, I along with another officer was deputed in a forward logistics company, that is called OMC (Ordnance Maintenance Company). Our responsibility was to collect stores (supply chain for logistics – from a pin to a tank and helicopters, including ammunition and arms) from ABOD (Advance Base Ordnance Depot) and deliver them to the forward area, wherever the troops were fighting. So, we were moving along 101 Comzone along the eastern border.”

Transporting stores from one place to another was the most challenging part as there were no roads to enter Bangladesh from Indian side, recalls Brig Sandhus. “Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, is full of rivers and streams. The areas where troops were moving were all flooded and marshy.”

But despite all these difficulties, the Pakistani army was brought to its knees within 13 days and their 93,000 soldiers laid down their arms.

“After the war finished and things got settled, we returned to our parent unit. Thereafter in May-June, 1972, I was again sent to Calcutta for a very challenging task. While the prisoners of war were taken to different places, all their arms and ammunitions were coming through barges (small ships) from Bangladesh. So, we were getting them unloaded at the King Georges dock, segregating and then dispatching them to various places,” says the veteran.

Fifty years later, the then young officers are now veterans. “We have made a group of war veterans from the tricity and we often meet,” shares Brig Sandhu, who retired in 2005.