1971 War: Navyman who took part in bombing of Karachi harbour

It was his life’s toughest period. It was his life’s most exciting period. Thirty years after he slept with explosives under his mattress, Capt Arvind Kumar (retd), 71, vividly remembers his role in the bombing of Karachi harbour in 1971 during the Operation Trident, the success of which has led to December 4 being celebrated as Navy Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Capt Kumar, the journey in the armed forces started at the age of 20, when he joined the Navy after passing out from the Rashtriya Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand. After a year’s training in Mumbai, war broke out. And on December 4, 1971, a group of around 30 young midshipmen were rushed to the Eastern front.

“Indian Navy ships Nirghat, Nipat and Veer fired their Styx missiles and sank Pakistan Navy ships Khyber and Muhafiz and it boosted our morale,” says Capt Kumar, recalling that night’s devastating offensive.

Capt Kumar was deputed on INS Brahmaputra, with around 150 naval officers on it. “Captain Subimal Mukherjee had been giving our officers regular instructions regarding the targets. On March 8, we got the information that the Indian Army has attacked Karachi and there were apprehensions that Pakistan will attack Mumbai in retaliation. INS Vikrant was deployed to seal the escape route of Pakistani troops. Tactically, we started moving from East to West.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘We were really excited & ignorant’

The veteran says he still remembers those moments: “We used to move in a convoy of around eight ships, and aircraft above us. We used to throw explosives in the water suspecting Pakistan submarines. We were really excited and ignorant. I had put explosives under my mattress, so that nobody should take them without my permission. Now, I realise, it was a big blunder of my life as they could have exploded.”

With the success of Indian naval operations in East Pakistan, the Indian Navy subsequently commenced two large-scale operations: Operation Trident and Operation Python. “These operations were focused on West Pakistan, the start of formal hostilities between India and Pakistan,” says Capt Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To conduct successful operations against East and West Pakistan, India sorely needed to avoid a two-front war situation. Indian troops from the China border were needed in the West on the Pakistan border. “It is here that the Soviet Union came to our help, but Sri Lanka and the US were supporting Pakistan,” he says.

“Also, due to the heavy presence of the Indian naval force on the Eastern front, Pakistan threat was very less. One thing we realised during the war was that Pakistani troops were cowards. During the conflict, East Pakistan’s naval ports were left defenceless as their Eastern Command had decided to fight the war without the navy. Faced overwhelming opposition, the navy planned to remain in the ports when the war broke out,” says the veteran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Operation Trident, which saw the bombing of Karachi harbour, is considered to be one of the most successful operations in modern naval history, with no casualties being sustained by the Indian forces, he says.

“I still remember, on December 16, 1971, 4.13 pm, Pakistan’s Rear Admiral Mohammad Shariff surrendered his naval command to Vice-Admiral Nilakanta Krishnan, commander-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command… In world history, for the first time in any war, there was the massive surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops in Bangladesh,” recalls Capt Kumar, who retired in March 1990 as commander of the executive branch.