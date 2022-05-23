1984 anti-Sikh riots: Policy for victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment, says HC
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has refused to grant relief to a woman who sought employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the central scheme only envisages that preference should be given during recruitment and does not make appointment mandatory in the absence of any hiring exercise.
Justice Yashwant Varma said as and when any recruitment exercise is undertaken or initiated by the authorities, they would be bound to consider the candidature of the petitioner, whose appointment was rejected by the competent authority on the grounds that at present there was no special recruitment drive in place.
“The court notes that since no appointment exercise has been initiated, the petitioner cannot claim an indefeasible right to be appointed under the respondents. In any case and as has been noted above, the policy itself only envisaged a preference being extended to eligible applicants in any recruitment exercise that may be undertaken. The court finds itself unable to read that provision of the policy as mandatorily requiring the respondents to appoint the petitioner,” the court said in its order dated May 20.
The petitioner sought consideration of her appointment in terms of the circular dated January 16, 2006, which spelt out a rehabilitation package to provide relief to the victims of the 1984 riots.
She contended that the authorities acted illegally in failing to offer her an appointment which was arbitrarily denied.
The court noted that amongst the various measures which were adopted in the policy, one was to provide preference in recruitment to children and family members of those who had died in those riots and that obligation continues even today.
“As this court reads that circular, it fails to construe or interpret the same as placing the respondents under an obligation to necessarily appoint children and family members of those who had succumbed during those riots.”The policy essentially places the respondents under an obligation to accord preference to the victims during the course of any appointment exercise which may be undertaken. That obligation continues to bind the respondents even today,” the court stated.
6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses
Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra's fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose.
Raj Thackeray alleges bid to ‘trap’ him, party workers in UP
Mumbai: Days after postponing his visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray trained his gun at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that there was a ploy to “trap” him and his party workers in Uttar Pradesh. Raj indirectly pointed fingers at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that the leaders from Maharashtra were part of the game plan. The U-turn on Sunday at his Pune rally has surprised many.
Despite reduction, fuel prices remain high in Maha
A day after the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively, the price of petrol dropped by ₹9.16 and that of diesel by ₹7.49 in Mumbai. The petrol was available at ₹111.35 a litre while the diesel was priced at ₹97.28 per litre. Despite the reduction in petrol and diesel prices dealers have stated that the fuel prices are costlier than neighbouring states.
Panchkula Sector 20 residents protest over poor road condition
Residents on Sunday held a silent protest against the municipal corporation's indifference towards the poor condition of roads at Sector 20. The protest was held by the residents of various group housing societies and members of Sector 20's resident welfare associations. Protesters highlighted the poor condition of the road between Gurukul School and the Peer Muchalla barrier.
Chandigarh MC set to cut garbage cess on shops by up to 80%
A major cut in garbage collection charges is in the offing for commercial establishments (shops) in Chandigarh. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “It has been felt that shops not in the food business hardly produce any wet waste and very little dry waste. However, eateries and restaurants produce a lot of wet waste (leftovers) and hence need a lot more processing. Hence, a differential rate of garbage cess has been decided upon.”
