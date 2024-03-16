New Delhi The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the CBI on a plea for furlough by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, serving life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. 1984 riots : SC seeks CBI’s reply on furlough plea of ex-councillor

While issuing notice to the CBI, a bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol said it may ask the competent authority to decide the matter.

Counsel appearing for Khokhar said he is seeking furlough for maintaining social ties.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing in the month of April.Besides Khokhar, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is serving life term in the case. Ex-MLA Mahender Yadav, who was awarded 10-year sentence, died from Covid in Mandoli jail.

Sajjan Kumar and Balwan Khokhar are lodged in Tihar jail since their conviction on December 17, 2018.

Khokhar’s life sentence was upheld by the Delhi high court in 2018, while it overturned the Kumar’s acquittal by the trial court in 2013.

The case involves the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.