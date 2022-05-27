1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.
As per the prosecution case, on July 12, 1991, policemen pulled 10 Sikhs out of a bus, shot them in three separate staged encounters and later branded them terrorists to cover up the incident.
The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The motive for the encounter was said to be the bounty tied to killing militants at a time when insurgency in Punjab hadn’t died down.
“More so, if some of the victims were involved in anti-social activities and criminal cases were registered against them, then too procedure established by law should have been adhered to, to bring them to task and not indulging in such a barbaric and inhuman killing of the innocent persons in the name of terrorists by the appellants,” the court said as it listed the criminal appeal of the accused filed challenging their conviction for final hearing on July 25.
Initially, the investigation of the incident was conducted by the local police and a closure report was filed. However, the Supreme Court entrusted the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On April 4, 2016, the CBI court convicted 47 cops under Sections 120-B, 302, 364, 365, 218 and 117 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Later, the convicts moved the high court. Of the 47 convicts, 12 were granted bail by a co-ordinate bench of the HC either on the ground of age or severe ailment.
The appellants said four of the deceased belonged to terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Army and there was a vigilance report that hardcore terrorists of Khalistan Liberation Front were present in Pilibhit and adjoining area and they were committing heinous crimes like murder, loot, land grabbing etc.
Observing that it was a case of a gruesome murder, the court held that it was not justified on the part of the accused to treat all the victims as terrorists.
-
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him. The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.
-
Initiate eviction proceedings against Mann: LS secretariat
New Delhi : The Lok Sabha secretariat has asked the directorate of estates to initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “unauthorised” occupation of a central government accommodation in Delhi, which was allotted to Mann as a member of Parliament. Mann had resigned as Sangrur MP in March before being sworn in as Punjab chief minister. There was no immediate reaction available from the Punjab chief minister's office.
-
Didn’t give favours to contractors, Vijay Singla tells investigators
Chandigarh: Mohali police continued to grill former health minister Dr Vijay Singla on the third day of his police remand in a corruption case. Singla and his OSD Pradeep Kumar Bansal, were arrested on Tuesday from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh on the charges of demanding 1% commission in government contracts from a superintending engineer posted in Punjab Health System Corporation.
-
Stop criticising Punjab schools: SAD to CM
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to enforce the Delhi government's failed education model in Punjab, even as it asked CM Bhagwant Mann to stop deriding Punjab schools and its education standards as the state has been ranked best in the National Achievement Survey 2021, ahead of Delhi schools.
-
Punjab minister pushes for IT skill centers in villages to stop brain drain
The Punjab government would set up IT skill centers in rural areas to prevent brain drain and encourage the state's youth to work for foreign firms staying back home, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday. Dhaliwal made the comments while visiting an IT company at Tangra village near here, established by a village woman, Mandeep Kaur, providing employment opportunities for the youth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics