Mon, Aug 04, 2025
19-yr-old Haryana girl kills self over poor CET score: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 07:30 am IST

As per her family she was also upset for not getting admission in MBBS course in government medical college due to low score

A 19-year-old girl killed self in a Mahendergarh village after she reportedly scored poor marks in the recently concluded Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Class 3 jobs in Haryana, said police on Sunday.

The girl’s family members said that she was at home on Saturday and suddenly she consumed some poisonous substance and they rushed her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was referred to civil hospital in Narnaul. (File)
As per her family she was also upset for not getting admission in MBBS course in government medical college due to low score. The girl’s family members said that she was at home on Saturday and suddenly she consumed some poisonous substance and they rushed her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was referred to civil hospital in Narnaul.

“She was pursuing BSC (first year) and had scored 470 marks in the NEET exam but she could not make it into the government medical colleges. She now appeared in Haryana government’s CET exam and scored just 46 marks. She was very upset due to undesired results in the competitive exams,” said her family members.

A spokesman of Mahendergarh police said that the girl’s body was handed over to her family after autopsy.

A day earlier, a 15-year-old boy, student of Class 10 in Rewari had ended life. Investigating officer Manish Kumar said that they are investigating the reason behind the extreme step and they are checking the boy’s mobile record history to ascertain the reason.

