Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-yr-old Panipat youth dies in Karnal, family suspects hate crime
chandigarh news

19-yr-old Panipat youth dies in Karnal, family suspects hate crime

Hours after a 19-year-old youth died at a hospital in Karnal, his family has claimed that he succumbed to the injuries that he suffered in beating received from the family of a 16-year-old girl for allegedly kidnapping her for marriage last month
The deceased youth’s family has accused a girl’s family of murder and demanded police action. (AFP)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Hours after a 19-year-old youth died at a hospital in Karnal, his family has claimed that he succumbed to the injuries that he suffered in beating received from the family of a 16-year-old girl for allegedly kidnapping her for marriage last month.

Deceased Rahul Kumar, of Panipat, was a driver with a local businessman, and had allegedly eloped with the daughter of his employer three weeks ago.

On complaint of the girl’s family, police had booked him under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on November 25.

His family alleged that on November 26, they were traced from the residence of a relative in Delhi and the youth was beaten up by unknown people. Later, they had admitted him at a private hospital in Panipat from where he was taken to KCGMC, Karnal. On Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries.

His family accused the girl’s family of murder and demanded police action against the accused.

RELATED STORIES

Panipat Sector 29 police station in-charge Ankit said on complaint of brother of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against 14 people including father, brother, sister and other relatives of the girl under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and investigation was initiated.

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem and action will be taken as per findings of the probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP