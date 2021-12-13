19-yr-old Panipat youth dies in Karnal, family suspects hate crime

Hours after a 19-year-old youth died at a hospital in Karnal, his family has claimed that he succumbed to the injuries that he suffered in beating received from the family of a 16-year-old girl for allegedly kidnapping her for marriage last month.

Deceased Rahul Kumar, of Panipat, was a driver with a local businessman, and had allegedly eloped with the daughter of his employer three weeks ago.

On complaint of the girl’s family, police had booked him under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on November 25.

His family alleged that on November 26, they were traced from the residence of a relative in Delhi and the youth was beaten up by unknown people. Later, they had admitted him at a private hospital in Panipat from where he was taken to KCGMC, Karnal. On Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries.

His family accused the girl’s family of murder and demanded police action against the accused.

Panipat Sector 29 police station in-charge Ankit said on complaint of brother of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against 14 people including father, brother, sister and other relatives of the girl under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and investigation was initiated.

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem and action will be taken as per findings of the probe.