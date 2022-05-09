1-crore relief for kin of army man from Hoshiarpur killed in Arunachal

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The mortal remains of Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours. He is survived by his widowed mother, wife, a daughter and a son.

His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.

In a statement, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Punjab revenue and rehabilitation minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa paid respect to the departed soldier on behalf of the state government.