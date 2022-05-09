₹1-crore relief for kin of army man from Hoshiarpur killed in Arunachal
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.
The mortal remains of Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours. He is survived by his widowed mother, wife, a daughter and a son.
His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.
In a statement, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.
Punjab revenue and rehabilitation minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa paid respect to the departed soldier on behalf of the state government.
-
Ludhiana: Nepalese house helps ransack ex-AIG’s house
The accused have been identified as Karan and his wife Geeta. Their accomplices are yet to be identified. Kamaljit's father-in-law, Amrik Singh said that the family had hired the couple 10 days ago. A domestic help had stolen ₹4 lakh in cash and gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town. A Nepalese help robbed the house of his employer in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.
-
Farmer outfits reject govt’s power supply schedule for paddy sowing
Patiala: Sixteen farmer unions on Sunday rejected the electricity supply schedule issued by the Punjab government for the upcoming paddy sowing season, asserting that they will start transplanting the crop from June 10. They came to the decision after a meeting with the chairman and managing director of power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here. The government also allowed paddy sowing with direct seeding of rice technique from May 20.
-
Delhi: More e-bikes sold in first 3 months of 2022 than all of 2021
The sale of electric motorcycles and scooters in the city in the first three months of this year has surpassed the total number of such vehicles sold in 2021, shows data released by the Delhi government, pointing to greater adoption of electric vehicles, mostly driven by the two-wheeler segment, in the Capital. Delhi government launched its ambitious EV policy in August 2020 with an eye on tackling air pollution.
-
Direct seeding of rice: Punjab’s paddy farmers eye mechanical sowing to save on labour cost
DSR 'tar-wattar' (good soil moisture), a low-cost mechanical sowing technique to reduce water footprint in the cultivation of water-guzzling rice by 20%, was indigenously developed by scientists of Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University. Agriculture experts say while there was no adverse impact on the yield, farmers can save more than ₹3,000 per acre of labour cost input for sowing by switching to mechanical sowing.
-
Ludhiana: 12-year-old booked for raping 4-year-old girl
A 12-year-old boy has been booked for raping a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Saturday. The victim and accused are distant relatives and their families live in the same house on rent. ASI Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the boy at Sadar police station.
