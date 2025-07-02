1st batch of pilgrims to leave for Amarnath cave shrine on July 2

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of the annual pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine, amid unprecedented security arrangements, from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Wednesday morning J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during 'aarti' of the Tawi river ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

The first batch escorted by CRPF’s commandos will leave the base camp around 4.30 am. Unprecedented security arrangements are in place this year for the pilgrimage after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Ahead of the commencement of Amarnath Yatra from July 3, chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday undertook a comprehensive visit to Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar to take stock of the final arrangements being made by various departments for smooth and secure conduct of the pilgrimage.

Accompanied by the senior civil and police officers, Dulloo inspected all key facilities at the Yatri Niwas, one of the pivotal base camps in Jammu for the devotees.

During his walkthrough of the facility, the chief secretary took a detailed assessment of the arrangements ranging from accommodation, sanitation and power supply to security and registration counters.

He asked for increasing the number of registration counters to ease the process for the incoming pilgrims and minimise waiting times.

He also reviewed functioning of the dedicated control room set up to monitor yatra-related activities round-the-clock.

Highlighting the significance of seamless inter-departmental coordination, he later chaired a high-level meeting of officers. He stressed the importance of ensuring a glitch-free and safe experience for the pilgrims during the entire 38-day yatra period. “Our goal is not only to ensure their safety and comfort but also to leave them with a memorable experience that they can carry home with joy,” he said.

He also directed the information department to run a targeted communication campaign across the social and mass media platforms to provide real-time updates on weather, traffic and yatra advisories.

Earlier, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar briefed him about the upgraded infrastructure and support services put in place this year.

IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, also gave a comprehensive overview of the multi-layered security grid and traffic management plan developed in coordination with other security forces. He assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe, peaceful and well-regulated yatra this year as well.

The chief secretary said he also assessed health facilities and the implementation of the RFID (radio frequency identification) system. “All these arrangements are now in place on the ground,” he said.

Over 3,500 pilgrims, including sadhus, have already arrived in Jammu city for the yatra.

On Monday evening, police conducted a mock drill at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp to ensure a high level of preparedness. The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken charge of the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, while the Central Reserve Police Force is managing the security around it.

Religious fervour has gripped the temple city. “There is no fear among us. No terror attacks can ever deter us from undertaking Amarnath Yatra”, said Bihari Pal, 44, a pilgrim from MP’s Chatarpur.

Authorities have also opened the token distribution centre at Saraswati Dham for pilgrims undertaking the Yatra by registering themselves through offline mode. “The registration after getting the token can be completed at the centres at Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan and Mahajan Sabha opens at 7 am,” said an official.

He also revealed that per day only 2,000 registrations are to be done, adding, “The counters will close after the quota is exhausted.”

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar had recently said that yatra would not be allowed through railways and 60 RFID centres are also established at five prominent districts in the Jammu region. “A total of 141 lodgment centres have been established in Jammu division with adequate civic amenities and security arrangements, while 52 langars (community kitchens) and 60 RFID centres will function in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban districts and five registration centres with a token centre at Saraswati Dham are being made functional in Jammu.

A 24×7 information help desk has been made operational to respond to queries by pilgrims and assist them throughout their stay.