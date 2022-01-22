2 Amritsar men feared drowned in Chenab in Ramban, searches on

Two men were feared drowned in the Chenab in Ramban district on Friday, officials said. They were identified as Manjeet Singh 50, and Jatinder Singh, 28, both residents of Amritsar.

SHO, Ramban police station, inspector Sandeep Singh Charak said, “Preliminary reports revealed that they were partying by the riverside when one of them fell into the river and the other one jumped into the river to rescue him.”

There were two other young men aged 19 and 21 with them, who were away from the place of the incident.

The police informed that these men had parked their truck on the roadside and had descended the slope to reach the riverside.

“We have launched a search operation but so far there is no clue of the missing men,” said the SHO.