2 centres to be set up for students to share business ideas: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will set up two ‘brainstorming centres’ in Amritsar and Mohali for students to share their business ideas on the lines of the “Speakers’ Platform” in Munich, Germany. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann handing over a cheque to athlete during a state-level function on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Addressing a gathering at Khalsa College for women here, Mann said the state government has already introduced the ‘Business Blasters’ initiative at the school level for idea-sharing and that a total amount of ₹11 crore has been disbursed to students.

The motive is to provide platforms for brainstorming to students so that new business ideas prop up, he said.

Mann said that on the same pattern, the state government is going to set up ‘brainstorming centres’ for new business ideas at Amritsar and Mohali.

Extending his best wishes on International Women, the CM quoted a gurbani verse and said that the Sikh Gurus also held the women in high esteem.

Expressing concern over the social evil of female foeticide which is still prevalent in society, the CM said women have excelled in every walk of life and emerged as role models with hard work and success.

Replying to a student’s query about introducing technology in the state, he said that the state government is already integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors.

“The state government has introduced AI in policing, agriculture, finance and other fields to ensure efficiency and transparency,” he said, encouraging students to embrace the digital era.

The CM said that the state government has made concerted efforts to empower women in the state.

He said that his party has made 11 women as MLAs adding that eight officers have been appointed deputy commissioners and three women have been appointed senior superintendent of police.

Mann further said necessary amendments have been made in rules for changing the physical criteria for the recruitment of women as fire-fighting staff.

Mann inaugurates AirCare Centre

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mann inaugurated the AirCare Centre in Amritsar. An initiative of Asar and Clean Air Punjab, the centre is dedicated to advancing science-backed solutions for air quality improvement and sustainable agriculture in Punjab.