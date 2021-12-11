Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 cops killed in militant attack in Kashmir's Bandipora district
chandigarh news

2 cops killed in militant attack in Kashmir's Bandipora district

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town when militants attacked a police party at a busy market
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said militants attacked a police party at Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora on Friday evening and in the exchange of fire two policemen were injured and referred to hospital where both succumbed to their injuries. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two J&K policemen were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town when militants attacked a police party at a busy market.

Police said militants targeted a police party at Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora on Friday evening and in the exchange of fire two policemen were injured and referred to hospital where both succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said that two to three militants could be involved in the attack on the police party.

A Police spokesman said that militants fired upon a police party at the Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. “In this terror incident, two police personnel were killed,” he said.

The policemen who were killed in the attack were identified as selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad.

Soon after the attack, senior Army and police officers reached the spot and the forces launched a cordon and search operations in the area to search the militants responsible for the attack.

BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the attack on the police.

“The killing of two policemen who were on duty is barbaric and highly condemnable and those responsible for the attack should be identified,” he said.

