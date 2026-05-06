2 dead, 2 missing after vehicle falls into gorge on Mughal road

Two people died and two others went missing after their vehicle skidded off into a gorge at the Mughal road amid the inclement weather in Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday. The mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)

Four people, including the driver, were on their way from Poonch to Srinagar to ferry a cancer patient for treatment, when the accident happened on late Monday night, they said.

“Four individuals travelling in a vehicle were reported missing yesterday on the Mughal Road. A cancer patient Akbar Hussain was being ferried in the car from Poonch to Srinagar. He was being accompanied by individuals identified as Majid Hussain and Mohammed Basheer, residents of Poonch,” the official said.

Acting swiftly on the information, Poonch district police launched a large-scale search and rescue operation in the area. “The missing vehicle was traced in a rivulet near Chhattapani on Tuesday and two dead bodies were recovered from the site,” he added.

He informed that the search operations were still underway to locate the remaining two. “All efforts are being made to trace them at the earliest,” he said.

Army has also joined the search operation and drones are being used to spot two other missing persons.

The driver, whose identity hasn’t been ascertained yet, belonged to Hari Buddha area of Surankote.

Weather improves

Srinagar The weather improved in J&K on Tuesday with the meteorological centre predicting fair weather for next four days.

After a good spell of rain on Monday, the sky cleared and the weather was dry on Tuesday.

The MeT update said that May 6 to 9 will be mostly dry. “The four-day period will be generally dry while brief showers in the afternoons at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the update said.

Farmers have advised to resume farm operations from Wednesday onwards.

“A gradual rise in day temperature is expected from tomorrow onwards by 2-3°C at many places,” said the update.

The weather may yet again turn bad from May 10 onwards. “ May 10 to 13 will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places,” the update said.

There is also a possibility of thunder, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 KMPH) at few places of Kashmir & few places of Jammu division during 10-12th May period.

“May 13-15 is expected to be partly cloudy,” the update said.