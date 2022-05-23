2 farmers get trapped in tubewell pit in Hisar; army, NDRF join rescue op

Two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed when they went down to carry out some maintenance work at Hisar’s Saharwa village on Sunday morning, police said.

The farmers have been identified as Jaipal Hooda and Jagdish, who had gone down to fix the tubewell motor. At least three more persons were also present on the mouth of the well.

Initially, the administration and villagers had jointly deployed earth-moving machines to evacuate them, but army and NDRF were later called in to lead the rescue operation, which was going on till the filing of this report.

An official spokesperson of the Hisar administration said the incident took place at 7am on Sunday.

“Two farmers, Jaipal and Jagdish alias Fauji, of Siarwa village had landed in a deep well made in a field. Nearly three to four persons were present there. A large chunk of loose soil fell on Jaipal and Jagdish, burying them. Other persons accompanying them called for help and locals rushed to the spot. Later, they informed the administration. Now, army and NDRF teams have been deployed to pull them out,” he added.

Several villagers were also engaged in extracting soil from the well, which was built by Jaipal nearly 20 years ago.

Many of them alleged that there was a delay in rescue work, which they said had minimised the chances of pulling out the farmers alive.

Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, meanwhile, tried to convince the families of farmers and villagers.

It may be noted here that the rescue work had started at 8am. Four earth excavaters and 40 tractors were brought in by villagers to evacuate the farmers.