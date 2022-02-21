2 friends stabbed to death in Amritsar, bike snatched

AMRITSAR: Two youths were stabbed to death and their motorcycle was snatched by three unidentified persons near Chitra Cinema under the jurisdiction of the A-Division police station of Amritsar commissionerate in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at 4.15 am when the victims, Rishubh and Jagdish, of the Bombay Wala Khuh area in Amritsar were on their way to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on a motorcycle along with their friend Dikshit Sharma, said police.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three unidentified persons at the A-Division police station on Dikhsit’s complaint.

Station house officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar said, “Rishubh, Jagdish and Dikshit were together on Saturday night. Around 1 am, Rishubh left for his place, but a few minutes later he called Dikshit saying he has been bitten by a dog. Dikshit and Jagdish left on a motorcycle to take Rishubh to a hospital.”

In his statement to the police, Dikshit said when they reached near Chitra Cinema and stopped for answering the nature’s call, three persons came and tried to snatch the motorcycle. When they opposed, they stabbed Rishubh and Jagdish and took away the motorcycle, he said.

“Dikshit told police that he waited for an auto-rickshaw to rush both the injured friends to a hospital, but to no avail. They died on the spot,” the SHO said.

“Teams are working to identify the accused. We have registered a case against unidentified persons. We are also investigating the claims of Dikshit,” he added.