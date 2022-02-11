2 Haryana policemen arrested in HP extortion case

The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested two Haryana Police personnel in connection with what the officials called “a crime with many linkages”, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.

Ravinder, posted in Sonepat district, and Jasveer, a jail warden at Jagadhri jail in Yamunanagar district, were arrested by the special investigating team (SIT) headed by cyber crime superintendent of police Rohit Malpani. They have been remanded in nine-day judicial custody, Kundu said.

On February 4, the police in a communique stated that the duo used to allegedly accompany a man named Vinay Aggarwal, who disguised himself as the inspector general of police and extorted ₹1.49 crore from industrialists in Kala Amb, Baddi, Nalagarh and other areas.

More arrests are likely in this case as the investigation is on to unravel the complete gamut of extortion, the police stated in a communication to the media. The industrialists in Himachal Pradesh, who are victims of this gang, may come forward to approach the director general of police and the SIT, without fear, so that justice is done and financial damage caused can be taken care of by legal action, it stated. Last week, a 10-member SIT comprising Superintendent of Police-EOW Gaurav Singh, SP CID-Crime Virender Kalia, Additional SP Cyber Crime Narvir Singh Rathore, DySP CID-Crime Mukesh Kumar and five police personnel including two inspectors, two sub-inspectors and one assistant sub-inspector, was constituted to investigate the case.

Following this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Aggarwal under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 384, 386 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Bharari CID police station on January 6.

