2 held for vandalising Ambedkar statue in Punjab’s Phillaur

The Jalandhar rural police on Friday nabbed two youths for vandalising the protective glass installed around the statue of BR Ambedkar at Nangal village in Jalandhar’s Phillaur on March 31. The accused have been identified as Sukhbir Singh and Avtar Singh, both residents of Nurpur Chatha village in Jalandhar district.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Naveen Singla said: “During the probe, cops zeroed in both these accused, who were nabbed on Friday morning. Accused have confessed to committing the crime on the behest of the directions received from their foreign handler,” Singla said.

DIG added that the accused also confessed to their involvement in three other incidents including spray-painting pro-Khalistani slogans on the periphery of a Nakodar-based school in February and committing the same crime in Hoshiarpur’s Moranwali village on March 26, besides attempting to disfigure Ambedkar’s statue in Jalandhar’s Buta Mandi on March 25.

On March 31, the accused spray-painted pro-Khalistan and anti-Constitution slogans on the glass shield, besides putting such banners at the site. The banned terror outfit Sikh for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu took responsibility for the act, claiming that “it’s just a trailer” and threatened to remove all Ambedkar statues from Punjab before his birth anniversary on April 14.

Singla said the police have added the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an already registered case at Phillaur police station under section 299 (hurting the religious sentiments) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two arrested accused.

“During the investigation, two of their foreign-based handlers, who provided them key logistics and funding, have also been identified. The accused told police that they came in contact with these handlers, who reportedly work on the behest of SFJ, in January to earn easy money,” Singla added.

He added that the investigators trailed them for 50kms through CCTV footage starting from Nangal village, before arresting them eventually based on technical and human intelligence. Police have recovered four mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the crime. Police said the accused will be taken into police custody for further investigation into the matter.

DIG Singla said they have identified 56 statues of Ambedkar in the district for which elaborate security arrangements are made ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Minister Harbhajan slams Pannun

AMRITSAR: Punjab cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO condemned the statement made by Pannun regarding the vandalism of the statues of BR Ambedkar, terming it anti-Dalit, anti-Constitutional and anti-national. Talking to the media, the minister said that anti-nationals like Pannun are trying to disrupt peace and brotherhood in Punjab through such statements and acts, to which the entire Aam Aadmi Party leadership and the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply.