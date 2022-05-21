Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 held with 140kg poppy husk, 50,000 pills in Ferozepur
chandigarh news

2 held with 140kg poppy husk, 50,000 pills in Ferozepur

The accused who were arrested with poppy husk, and banned pills said they had smuggled in the contraband from Rajasthan; they were caught in Ferozepur and a case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
The two accused were smuggling in the poppy husk and banned pills in a truck from Rajasthan.They were caught at a check point in Ferozepur. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 21, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ferozepur Two men were arrested with 140kg poppy husk and 50,000 banned pills in Ferozepur on Friday.

The accused are Kulwant Singh of Nizamwala village and Gurkirtan Singh of Joge Wala village.

SSP, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said, “We setup a checkpoint in the grain market in Lakho Ke Behram village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road and recovered 140 kg poppy husk and 50,000 intoxicant tablets and two smartphones from a truck.”

The accused said they had smuggled in the contraband from Rajasthan. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Their accomplice, Nirvair Singh, is at large.

More short stories:

43 JEs get appointment letters

Punjab water resources, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa handed over appointment letters to 43 junior engineers (JEs) at Irrigation Bhawan on Friday.

The minister said 800 more patwaris will be recruited to the revenue department.

RELATED STORIES

On the filling of 1,766 regular posts of revenue patwaris from retired patwaris and kanungos, Jimpa categorically said, “These posts have been filled on contract basis just for a year to ensure smooth and seamless services as recruitment for 1,090 posts of revenue patwaris is under process.”

