2 held with 140kg poppy husk, 50,000 pills in Ferozepur
Ferozepur Two men were arrested with 140kg poppy husk and 50,000 banned pills in Ferozepur on Friday.
The accused are Kulwant Singh of Nizamwala village and Gurkirtan Singh of Joge Wala village.
SSP, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said, “We setup a checkpoint in the grain market in Lakho Ke Behram village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road and recovered 140 kg poppy husk and 50,000 intoxicant tablets and two smartphones from a truck.”
The accused said they had smuggled in the contraband from Rajasthan. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Their accomplice, Nirvair Singh, is at large.
More short stories:
43 JEs get appointment letters
Punjab water resources, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa handed over appointment letters to 43 junior engineers (JEs) at Irrigation Bhawan on Friday.
The minister said 800 more patwaris will be recruited to the revenue department.
On the filling of 1,766 regular posts of revenue patwaris from retired patwaris and kanungos, Jimpa categorically said, “These posts have been filled on contract basis just for a year to ensure smooth and seamless services as recruitment for 1,090 posts of revenue patwaris is under process.”
-
Dalit boy stripped, thrashed: NCSC directs Punjab officials to file action taken report
Taking suo moto cognizance, the National Commission for Schedule Castes on Friday issued a notice to Punjab government officials asking them to submit an action taken report till May 26 in an incident wherein a 12-year-old dalit teenager boy was allegedly stripped and thrashed in Muktsar district.
-
Ludhiana court blast: IED supplier among four arrested for cross-border smuggling
The supplier of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Ludhiana court blast was among four persons arrested for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives arms and ammunition through drones, police said on Friday. The arrested accused are Sawinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and a minor of Dhanoia Khurd village, and Dilbagh Singh of Chak Allah Bakash village in Amritsar. One Surmukh Singh of Panjukalal village, Amritsar is also in police custody.
-
Punjabi actor, constable turn witnesses; record statements in Sangrur bribery case
Punjabi film actor Hobby Dhaliwal and a senior police constable have turned witnesses in a bribery case against Sangrur superintendent of police Karanveer Singh and recorded their statements in the case in the district session court here, a senior police official said on Friday. The duo stated in their statement that they had accompanied Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal to SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema's office to record their statement before the SIT.
-
Test soil before opting for direct seeding of rice: Agri experts
Moga plant protection officer Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar said, “Rice seeds should never be cultivated in light-textured soil as it is deficient in iron. Soil should be of the right texture to improve irrigation, water management and to ensure germination of rice seeds,” he said. The agriculture department has set a target of bringing 1,202 hectares of land under DSR in Punjab. Agricultural experts say the seeds should be planted before the onset of monsoon.
-
Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna's Libra village late on Thursday night. In Ravi's complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.
