2 held with 140kg poppy husk, 50,000 pills in Ferozepur

Ferozepur Two men were arrested with 140kg poppy husk and 50,000 banned pills in Ferozepur on Friday.

The accused are Kulwant Singh of Nizamwala village and Gurkirtan Singh of Joge Wala village.

SSP, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said, “We setup a checkpoint in the grain market in Lakho Ke Behram village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road and recovered 140 kg poppy husk and 50,000 intoxicant tablets and two smartphones from a truck.”

The accused said they had smuggled in the contraband from Rajasthan. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Their accomplice, Nirvair Singh, is at large.

43 JEs get appointment letters

Punjab water resources, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa handed over appointment letters to 43 junior engineers (JEs) at Irrigation Bhawan on Friday.

The minister said 800 more patwaris will be recruited to the revenue department.

On the filling of 1,766 regular posts of revenue patwaris from retired patwaris and kanungos, Jimpa categorically said, “These posts have been filled on contract basis just for a year to ensure smooth and seamless services as recruitment for 1,090 posts of revenue patwaris is under process.”