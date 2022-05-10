2 held with RDX-packed IED were paid ₹30,000
TARN TARAN: Two bike-borne men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX at Tarn Taran’s Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday were paid ₹30,000 for transporting it to Ajnala town in Amritsar, said police on Monday.
The Tarn Taran police had on Sunday thwarted a possible terror attack with the arrest of Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu (22), of Gujjarpura village and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga (40), of Khanowal village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar with explosives.
Both Baljinder and Jagtar were produced in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIS) Tanveer Singh on Monday and sent to three-day police remand.
Police had said the accused had gone to retrieve the IED from an abandoned building in Naushehra Pannuan village on the instructions of their accomplice, identified as Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, a resident of Awan Vasau in Ajnala. Jobanjit is already facing criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO).
Accused wanted to spread terror by targeting religious and public places, the police had said, adding that Baljinder, Jagtar and Joban were in contact with some gangsters and had been receiving funding through hawala from their foreign-based handlers.
“During interrogation, we come to know that Joban had given ₹30,000 to Baljinder and Jagtar for transporting the explosive from Naushehra Pannuan to the Ajnala town. Both Baljinder and Jagtar belong to poor families. Binder was working as a nursing assistant in a private hospital in Ajnala and had been getting ₹7,000 to 8,000 salary, while Jagga was working as a labourer. The prime accused is Joban who is absconding,” said a senior police official, who is part of the investigation.
He said: “The explosives were kept in a gunny bag in an abandoned government rest house building of Naushehra Pannuan. Prima facie, it appears that the IED was smuggled through drone from Pakistan. We are working to ascertain the identity of those who had kept the IED in the abandoned building.”
The recovery of the IED had come three days after two back-to-back drone sightings along the India-Pakistan border near the Khalra village of Tarn Taran. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon and other senior police officials launched a search operation of the area but nothing suspicious was found. “We are also verifying if the IED was smuggled from the Khalra village side,” the official said.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP investigation) Dev Dutt said the police teams were working on various aspects to unravel the entire module.
-
AAP government to restore glory of all 12,560 villages of Punjab: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced that after the campaign to free panchayat lands from illegal encroachment, the encroachments on the link roads and unpaved roads of the state would also be released. Dhaliwal visited a progressive village Ransinh Kalan in Moga district to see the development works being carried out there. He appealed to the squatters to vacate the panchayat lands themselves.
-
SC directs holding of HCS (judicial branch) mains exam 2021 from May 20
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the holding of mains examination of the Haryana Civil Service (judicial branch), 2021, from May 20. A bench of justice Vineet Saran and justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Public Service Commission informed that the exams can be held on the said dates.
-
SAD demands cancellation of knowledge sharing agreements between Punjab & Delhi
A delegation of the Mohali unit of Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab governor with the deputy commissioner demanding that the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi be cancelled. They alleged that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has taken control of the Punjab government from the back door through this agreement.
-
Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party played down the meeting.
-
Haryana Police to bring accused Akashdeep, Jashandeep on production warrant for interrogation
In an effort to trace the network of four suspected Khalistani terrorists, the Haryana police will now take their two Punjab-based accomplices on production warrant for interrogation. Akashdeep and Jashandeep, who were arrested by the Punjab Police from Ferozepur and Faridkot, respectively for their alleged links with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists, were allegedly involved in delivering consignments of arms and ammunitions transported from Pakistan, said investigators in Karnal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics