2 kids hurt as school bus overturns in burning field in Batala
Two students received burn injuries after their school bus caught fire after overturning into a field where stubble was burning near Bijliwal village in Batala on Wednesday.
The police said two children were injured in the incident. “There were nine children on the bus. Two of them received burn injuries. One of them is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Batala while the other one was discharged after getting the first aid. Her condition is stable,” said Qila Lal Singh station house officer (SHO) Sukhinder Singh.
However, according to eyewitnesses, there were 35 students on the bus which belonged to Guru Har Rai Public School at Qila Lal Singh village.
The incident took place at 1 pm when the bus was going to drop the students home after school. The bus was destroyed in the incident.
When the bus reached Bijliwal village, it overturned in a field in which the stubble was on fire. A huge plume of smoke enveloped the area. The driver of the bus could not control the vehicle through the smoke and ended up trapped in the fire, they said. The field is situated along the link road of Bijliwal-Nawan Pind village. The villagers managed to rescue the children from the bus, the police said.
“Due to the stubble burning, a huge plume of smoke enveloped the area. The driver instead of stopping the bus tried to pass through the stretch, but it overturned into the burning field. There were around 35 children on the bus. The villagers managed to rescue the children. Some of the rescuers also received minor burn injuries. The driver of the bus should have restrained from passing through the stretch,” said Pawan Kumar, a villager. The sarpanch of Bijliwal village Jagtar Singh said, “As far as I am aware, around four children had received burn injuries.”
Double murder shocks posh Ludhiana colony
In a cold-blooded murder in Ludhiana's posh Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a retired income tax officer and Sukhdev Singh Lote (66), a retired income tax officer's wife were hacked to death by an unidentified man late in the evening on Wednesday. The couple has been identified as Sukhdev Singh Lote (66), a retired income tax officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (64). The couple's two sons are settled abroad and they used to stay alone. Neighbours said there was no full-time domestic help.
Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases drop to 18
After the sudden spike to 33 on Tuesday, highest in two months, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 18 on Wednesday. Chandigarh, that had logged 14 cases a day ago, recorded five fresh infections – in Sectors 8, 34 and 48, Dhanas and Manimajra. Similarly, the figure dipped from 14 to 10 in Mohali and from five to three in Panchkula. However, tricity's active caseload rose from 144 to 145 in the past 24 hours.
Ludhiana police crackdown on drug smugglers; eight arrested
Cracking the whip on drug peddling a day before chief minister Bhagwant Mann's scheduled visit to the city, police arrested eight people in separate cases and confiscated 1.5kg opium, 5gm heroin, 20kg poppy husk, and 95,100 banned tablets from them on Tuesday. In the first case, the police arrested Charanjit Singh alias Babbu of Model House, a businessman, who sells handbags in Gur Mandi, with 1.5kg opium.
LeT terrorist on death row to plead his own case in Calcutta high court
A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is on death row, was allowed by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday to plead Abdul Nayeem's own case against conviction and death sentence. The court will hear the matter on May 17. A division bench of justices Bivas Pattanayak and Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the convict should be kept in Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata during the hearing. He was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail.
Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son
Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general's son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding hSidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu'selection as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.
