Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
2 killed, 14 injured in Drass accident

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 08:12 am IST

Officials said that a civilian traveller vehicle, on way from Kargil to Srinagar, turned turtle near Gumri early Wednesday morning. Vishal Atri, sub-divisional magistrate, Drass said that the vehicle was carrying 17 passengers when it met with the accident at around 5:45 am.

At least two labourers were killed and 14 others injured in an accident on the highway in Drass area of Ladakh on Wednesday.

“The vehicle was carrying 17 passengers including 13 non-local labourers and three government employees from outside J&K while the driver was a local from J&K,” Atri said.

“Two of the labourers lost their lives in the accident,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Manik Tudu, 40, from Jharkhand, and Bhawani Joshi, 40, from Uttarakhand.

The official said that four received serious injuries. “Those with serious injuries were shifted to district hospital Kargil while the rest with small injuries were treated at sub divisional hospital, Drass,” he said. The driver escaped unhurt.

The official said that preliminary reports suggested that the driver was negligent in the incident. “An FIR has been lodged as the vehicle was travelling very early in the morning in very foggy conditions,” he said.

