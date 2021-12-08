2 killed, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba’s Bharari

Two persons were killed and 25 injured when the pick-up truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Sarol nullah near Bharari in the Chowari subdivision of Chamba district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Arti Devi and Asha Devi.

The victims were on their way to Saraiyan village to attend a condolence meeting on the death of a relative. Most of the passengers were women.

After receiving the information about the mishap, the district authorities rushed rescue teams from the Chowari police station and Bakloh to the spot and pressed ambulances into the services. Local people also helped in the rescue operation.

As per the district emergency operation centre, the vehicle was carrying a total of 27 people. So far, two casualties have been reported. The injured were rushed to the Chowari Civil Hospital from where seven critically hurt were shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Chamba.

Police said prima facie the driver lost control of the wheel on a sharp curve. The exact reason will be known after investigation.

A case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the driver and statements of injured were being recorded.

Chowari Sub-divisional magistrate Bachan Singh said the kin of the deceased have been given ₹20,000 immediate relief and the injured were given ₹10,000.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and fast recovery of injured.

5 shops gutted near Dalhousie

Five shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Goli village in the Dalhousie subdivision of Chamba.

The fire broke out around 3 am. A dhaba owner came to know about the fire and woke up the people in nearby houses. Police teams and fire engines were also rushed to the spot. It was a wooden structure and fire spread rapidly. Firefighters had a tough time controlling the flames. A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire.

A dhaba, a tent house shop, mobile repair shop, sweets shop and a hardware store were gutted.