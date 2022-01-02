Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

2 killed, 3 injured in road accident on Barnala-Moga road

Two men were killed and three others sustained injuries in Barnala road accident. A Bolero collided with a Tata Ace on the Barnala-Moga road near Cheema village on Friday.
Two vehicles collided on the Barnala-Moga road near Cheema village on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Barnala

Two men were killed and three others sustained injuries after a Bolero car allegedly collided with a Tata Ace on the Barnala-Moga road near Cheema village on Friday late evening. The police booked the driver of Bolero for negligence on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Fagan Khan (55) of Cheema, who was travelling in the Ace, and Hargopal (63) of Barnala, who was a co-passenger in the car.

The injured Kalu Ram and Ranjit Singh were referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Besides, Sukhwinder Singh was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, Barnala.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Cheema, said four men were returning from Mansa to Cheema when a car hit them from the wrong side. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital, Barnala, where Khan succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Satnam Singh of the Barnala Sadar Police Station said two men were killed in the accident and the police booked Pargat Singh of Pharwahi under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other Sections of the IPC.

