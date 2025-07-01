2 killed after pick up truck falls into gorge in Himachal

Two persons have been killed after a pickup truck skidded into a gorge near Jalog village in Sunni tehsil of Shimla district late on Sunday night, the police said on Monday. According to police, the accident occurred late on Sunday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the truck to plunge into the gorge, killing both the occupants, including the driver, on the spot. (File)

The deceased have been identified as Prem Chand, 40, and Dinesh, 36, both of Gaderi village in Sunni tehsil.

