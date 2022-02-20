2 killed as pickup truck falls into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Two people were killed after the pickup truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 100-m gorge at Sunku-di-Tapri in the Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 34, who was behind the wheel, and Anish Kumar, 32, both residents of Malkotha village in Bharmour. Chamba deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Abhimanyu Verma said the victims were on their way to attend a marriage at Lahal village. Prima facie speeding was the cause of the accident. He said that both the occupants died on the spot. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after conducting an autopsy at the Bharmour Civil Hospital. The local administration has provided immediate relief of ₹10,000 each to the next of the kin of deceased persons. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on.

Man killed in Kufri road mishap

In another accident, one person was killed and one injured after the Alto Car they were travelling in skidded off the road at Kufri near Ratnari in the Theog subdivision of Shimla district. The deceased has been identified as Kham Chand, a resident of Naalaban in Tikker tehsil.

Injured Hardyal from Kadiwan village has been given first aid at the Primary Health Centre, Kalbog.