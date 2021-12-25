2 Lashkar militant associates held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

The police on Friday said that two militant associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested from Chadoora, Budgam.

Police spokesman said the police along with the 50 RR and the 181 CRPF arrested two terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tobia from the Chadoora area of Budgam.

The arrested persons were identified as Imran Majeed Magray and Aqib Amin of Magray.

“Incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance, including two hand grenades, 2 AK-47 magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds, was recovered from the possession of arrested militants,” the spokesman said, adding that during the preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter and transportation of arms and ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district. A case has been registered against both persons.