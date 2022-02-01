Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 men booked as video of assault on teen siblings in Ludhiana goes viral
chandigarh news

2 men booked as video of assault on teen siblings in Ludhiana goes viral

Police registered a case against two men a couple of days after an assault on a teenage girl and her brother in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Ludhiana; a video of the incident, recorded by a passerby, went viral
Police registered a case against two men after a video of them assaulting two siblings in Ludhiana went viral. (iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after an assault on a teenage girl and her brother in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Jamalpur, a video of which went viral on social networking sites, police on Monday registered an FIR against two siblings.

The accused, Upinderpal Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and his brother Hapreet Singh, run an eatery in Sector 38, Chandigarh road.

The two allegedly assaulted the 18-year-old victim, Rahul, with a sharp-edged weapon while he was taking his younger sister, a minor, back home from her tuition class.

The victim alleged that the accused assaulted him after a quarrel over the latter’s rash driving. He added that the accused also slapped his sister when she tried to intervene.

Assistant sub-inspector Subhash Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Notably, the accused has also filed a complaint against the victim and the police are verifying its contents.

