2 men held for trespassing, attacking two girls in Srinagar’s Batmaloo

Hours after an attack on two young girls, the police arrested two men who trespassed a house in Srinagar’s Batamaloo locality. This is the second attack on girls in the city
Police said they immediately arrested a person after he barged into a residential house in the Momin Abad area of Batamaloo in Srinagar who tried to attack two girls. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Hours after an attack on two young girls, the police arrested two men who trespassed a house in Batamaloo locality.

This is the second attack on girls in the city. Earlier, a young girl was seriously injured in an acid attack in the old city. Police have already arrested three persons in connection with an acid attack.

Police said they immediately arrested a person after he barged into a residential house in the Momin Abad area of Batamaloo in Srinagar who tried to attack two girls.

“The accused person was arrested in a swift action after the matter was brought to notice. The locals of the area played a commendable role in catching this accused,” a police spokesman said.

The arrested person has been identified as Umar Yousuf Wani of Firdousabad. “The accused had entered the residential house and tried to attack two girls inside the house. However, one of the girls raised a hue and cry. Later, as the matter came to notice of the police, we immediately swung into action and arrested the accused with the help of the locals of this area,” the spokesman said, adding that after registration of a case the accused was formally arrested. His police remand will be sought from the court for further investigation in this case.

Meanwhile, the police conducted searches at many places and arrested the second accused, Habil Yaseen of Dal colony, Bemina. He was absconding after attacking the girls.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar police in a Tweet said that crime against women will not be tolerated at all. SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal appreciated the role played by common citizens in catching this accused. “Such acts go a long way in cementing the public-police bond in dealing with social crimes.”

